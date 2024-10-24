BJP's Araria MP's 'Have To Become Hindu' Remarks Trigger Protest By Muslim Community

Araria: Massive protests by the Muslim community rocked Bihar's Araria against BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh's recent communally charged statement at the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra against the minority community.

Singh, who is a two-term MP from Araria, while speaking at the yatra on Tuesday said, “"Araria mein rahna hai toh Hindu banna padega (If you want to live in Araria, you will have to become a Hindu)" sparking a strong protest by the Muslim community.

Hundreds of protesters from the Muslim community came out on the streets of Araria on Thursday to protest against the communal statement by the BJP MP. The angry protesters thronged the Godhi Chowk of the city and took out a procession for about an hour to condemn Singh's remarks. During the protest, the angry protesters also tore the banners and hoardings of the MP installed on the roadside and reached Chandni Chowk of the city raising slogans against him.

Massive protests by the Muslim community rocked Bihar's Araria against BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh's recent communally charged statement (ETV Bharat)

Protesters Demand Unconditional Apology

The protesting Muslim community members demanded the BJP MP to apologize for his provocative statement. “If you want to stay in Araria politics, then you have to live like a human being. Apologize, Pradeep Singh!” read a slogan on a placard. The protesting Muslim community members said that people in Araria have always lived with mutual brotherhood and harmony, “but the BJP MP wants to create communal tension in the district with his provocative statement”.

Massive protests by the Muslim community rocked Bihar's Araria against BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh's recent communally charged statement (ETV Bharat)

Security Beefed Up

A large number of police personnel led by Sadar SDPO ASP Ram Pukar Singh were deployed at the spot to prevent any law and order situation. The top cops pacified the crowd, which later dispersed peacefully.

Security Beefed Up in Araria Bihar after Muslims protest against BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh's communal statement (ETV Bharat)

Sadar SDPO, Araria, Ram Pukar Singh said that the protesters had blocked the road and later dispersed after being pacified by the police. “At present, the situation is normal. Now everything is fine. The jam has been removed," Singh said.



BJP MP On The Backfoot

Amid an outrage against his communal statement, Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh is now seen on the backfoot. In a video statement, Singh said that his speech was “being shown as incomplete”.

“I am the MP of Araria. I have good relations with every community here. Therefore, I have no intention to make wrong statements about a particular community. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace,” Singh said. He alleged that “some political people are engaged in doing politics over the matter”.

BJP's Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh on the backfoot over his communal remarks at the Hindu Swabhiman yatra triggering protests by Muslims (ETV Bharat)

"For the last two days, people of the opposition political party have been spreading propaganda against me. They want to make political gains but I want to tell the people of Araria and especially the minority brothers that my statement is being portrayed in a wrong way. I did not even mention any Muslim brothers, I am a secular man and respect all religions,"Singh said.