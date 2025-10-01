ETV Bharat / bharat

Museum Dedicated To Life And Work Of MF Husain To Come Up In Qatar

New Delhi: "Seeroo fi al ardh", a unique installation and the final masterpiece by MF Husain in the format of a 20-minute show, will be among the highlights of the world's first museum dedicated to the life, works, and philosophy of the modernist master. Qatar Foundation on Wednesday announced that the museum, "Lawh Wa Qalam: M F Husain Museum", will open in the nation's capital city, Doha, on November 28. The museum will be dedicated to tracing Husain's artistic journey, from the 1950s until his death in 2011.

"Maqbool Fida Husain was one of the world's most legendary modernists, an artist whose vision emerged from and resonated across different cultures, including here in Qatar, where he lived and practiced during his life," Kholoud M Al-Ali, executive director of Community Engagement and Programming, Qatar Foundation, said in a statement.

With a permanent collection on display spanning paintings, films, tapestry, photography, poetry and installations -- all presented through multimedia storytelling -- the museum will invite visitors to step inside the world of Husain and explore the influences, philosophies, and memories that shaped his practice.

Among the works on view will be a series of paintings commissioned by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, chairperson of Qatar Foundation, and inspired by Arab civilisation. Husain completed over 35 of these paintings before his death in 2011, and they will feature in the galleries of the museum.