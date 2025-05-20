ETV Bharat / bharat

Murshidabad Violence: HC-Appointed Panel Says Police Were Inactive At Some Places

Kolkata: A report by a committee set up by the Calcutta High Court for identification and rehabilitation of victims of anti-Waqf protests-related violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district said that the local police were "inactive and absent" during the incidents at Dhulian on April 11.

It also mentioned that a local councillor directed the attacks at Dhulian town in Murshidabad.

The report, submitted to the high court by the three-member committee, stated that a garments mall in Dhulian was also looted.

Noting that the "main attack" occurred on the afternoon of April 11, the report said "Local police were completely inactive and absent." The panel, comprising Joginder Singh, Registrar, (Law), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Satya Arnab Ghosal, member secretary, West Bengal Legal Services Authority (WBLSA) and Saugata Chakraborty, Registrar, WBJS, submitted the report to the high court last week after visiting the affected areas and speaking to the victims as directed by the division bench hearing the matter.

The high court had on April 17 ordered the formation of the committee for the identification and rehabilitation of people displaced by the violence during the protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad district.

The division bench, comprising justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury, noted that the committee had stated in its report that "appointing qualified valuation experts is the only possible remedy to the state's failure to protect a section of its citizens.

"The victims of the affected areas need individualised and customised rehabilitation packages and for this, securing the services of valuation experts appears to be the sine qua non (an essential condition),” it said, according to the court.