Class 7 Student Murdered in Chhattisgarh's Koriya; His Friend Dies by Suicide after Police Questioning

Koriya: Police has recovered the body of a 7th class student from the forest under the Patna police station area of Koriya district in Chhattisgarh. The place where the body was found is about 200 meters away from the deceased's house. Police investigation has revealed that there are marks of knife cuts on the student's neck. Police has also recovered a knife from near the crime scene.

To solve the murder case, police called two other students to the police station for questioning. After questioning, a student who studies in class 9 allegedly died by suicide at home. The family is saying that he took his own life due to fear of police.

According to the police, the student who was murdered was missing for four days. According to the family, the student had gone out on a bicycle to sell bread. When he did not return home, the family filed a missing person report in the police station on November 20. After finding the student's missing bicycle, the police started searching in the surrounding areas. The body of the deceased student was found at a short distance from the place where the bicycle was found.

The forensic team has collected some evidence from the place where the student was murdered. The police are now waiting for the post-mortem report.

"We are seriously investigating both the incidents. All aspects are being checked. The deceased student's friend has also committed suicide by hanging himself. Investigation is being done to find out who all are involved in the murder. It is also being ascertained what is the motive of the killer behind the murder." - Kavita Thakur, DSP.

The boy committed suicide out of fear of the police after he was called to the police station for questioning, said relatives of the deceased student.

The family members of the student, who died by suicided, alleges that their son was scared ever since the police interrogation.