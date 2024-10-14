Chhattisgarh: Head Constable's Wife, Daughter Stabbed To Death By Habitual Offender

Surajpur: In a heartwrenching incident, the wife and daughter of a head constable were stabbed to death in Ward Number 2 of Surajpur Municipal Corporation in the district of Chhattisgarh. After the attack, the bodies were thrown outside the house sending shockwaves among the neighbours.

The assailant, Kuldeep Sahu, said to be a habitual offender, who lives near Surajpur Kotwali Police Station had thrown oil on the head constable, Ghanshyam Sonwani, amid an altercation between them during the Visarjan or immersion ceremony of goddess Durga. The constable sustained burn injuries in the attack. Subsequently, a team was set up by the police to nab the culprit. However, Sahu entered the house of Sheikh late at night and started stabbing the wife and daughter. The incessant stabbing left the duo in a pool of blood leading to their death.

Meanwhile, police personnel Talib Sheikh reached Sonwani's home in search of the offender and saw the doors broken with blood stains inside the house. Not finding the wife and the daughter inside, Sheikh informed the police station immediately.

According to police, the assailant tried to run over the police team with his car late at night. When the team tried to nab him, he opened fire. There is a lot of anger among the businessmen and the public over the incident.

"Our team reached the spot and started an investigation. After the incident, some vehicles were traced in which blood stains were found. In the morning, the bodies of the mother and the daughter were traced outside the city. This brutality has been single-handedly committed by Sahu," SP M R Ahire said.

Former deputy Chief Minister T S Singhdeo has lashed out at the state government over the incident.

"All the residents of Chhattisgarh are watching with great pain that the state is turning into a 'horrific crime state'. The criminals are fearless as if they either have no fear of the administration or have full faith in its support. The brutal murder of the wife and daughter of a head constable in Surajpur has once again exposed the inaction of the government and law and order. When the family of a policeman is in such danger, what will be the condition of the safety of ordinary citizens? The government's security lapse has pushed our society into a scary future. How are notorious criminals escaping after committing the most heinous crimes like brutal murders - Why has the police administration been weakened to such an extent that it itself is in danger? Why despite the continuous crime and fear spreading in the society, the government has no plans for reform? The BJP government should answer that till when will the state have to tolerate such barbarity and anarchy? Remember, our security forces and their families are also part of the Chhattisgarh family - such injustice and crimes against them are intolerable. No more silence!," he shared on X.