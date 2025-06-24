ETV Bharat / bharat

Murder Most Foul: Woman Plots Husband’s Murder With Help Of Paramour

Mahabubnagar: In an alleged case of obsession, deceit and betrayal reported from Jogulamba Gadwal district, a newlywed woman got her husband murdered just 29 days after marriage to continue her affair with her boyfriend.

The victim, Ganta Tejeshwar, who was a surveyor from Gadwal, was married to Aishwarya alias Sahasra of Kallur in Kurnool district on May 18 at Anjaneyaswamy temple in Beechupalli.

Sources said that before marrying Tejeshwar, Aishwarya was in a relationship with a married bank employee Tirumala Rao. She had even annulled a previous marriage because of this affair. Later, she manipulated Tejeshwar into marrying her by falsely claiming her mother not giving dowry was preventing her from getting married.

Aishwarya reportedly stayed in Kurnool for 15 out of the 29 days of her married life while allegedly being in close contact with her lover. Police say she made nearly 2,000 phone calls and sent hundreds of messages to Rao over a span of just four months.

Officials investigating the matter believe that the two accused plotted to eliminate Tejeshwar with the help of a contract killer gang from Kurnool.