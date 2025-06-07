Murder Most Foul in Sirsa Village as Husband Slits Throat of his Wife and Informs Police

Sirsa: Rohtash of Rampur Dhillo village in Sirsa, Haryana murdered his wife with a sharp weapon and slit her throat while she was asleep.

The slain woman has been identified as 35-year-old Maya Devi. Her husband worked as a laborer.

After killing his wife, the husband himself called the police station and said that he has killed his wife. The dead body is lying in the house.

But the reason for murder is still not clear to the police.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the Civil Hospital of Sirsa for post-mortem.

The police team is engaged in investigating the case. Both of them were married 20 years ago. The police is trying to find the reason behind the murder.

After this, the accused also called the village sarpanch Ravil Sinwar and informed him about the murder. When the police reached the spot after getting the information, the body of the woman was lying on a cot in the courtyard.

The police was shocked to see such a gruesome murder. The neck of the woman was separated from the torso. The husband was sitting near the body of his wife and the weapon used in the crime was also lying nearby.

When asked by the police, the accused husband did not disclose the reason for the murder. Both have two sons who were sleeping on the roof, while the husband and wife were sleeping on the cot in the courtyard. After interrogation, the police have sent the body for post mortem.

Neighbors said that the accused Rohtash was not addicted to alcohol or any drugs. When the police came, they came to know about the murder. They said that the family had good relations with the people around. They never thought that Rohtash could commit murder in this way.