Murder Over Hairstyle Dispute; Minor Arrested For 'Killing' 17-Year-Old Boy at Chhattisgarh's Gudhiyari

Raipur: Two minors got into a fight over hairstyle in Prem Nagar of Gudhiyari police station area. One of them allegedly attacked the other with a sharp rod. The injured 17-year-old boy was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment. The minor, who launched the fatal attack, has been arrested on the charge of murder. The accused will be presented in the court later.

The Gudhiyari police said that the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon. The two boys initially exchanged comments on their hairstyles. The dispute escalated so much that one boy attacked the other boy. The accused boy attacked and hit the other boy's chest with a pointed iron rod.

One boy was in school uniform while the other was in civil dress. The people of Prem Nagar took the injured boy to the hospital. The boy died during treatment, said Krishnu Kumar Kushwaha, Police Station Incharge, Gudhiyari.

Life lost in a minor dispute: The police are preparing to present the murder accused in court. In this gruesome story, while one child loses his life due to a minor dispute, the life of the other child will be ruined if he is found guilty in court. The police are investigating into the alleged murder.