Faridabad: In-Laws Kill Woman, Bury Body Under Street In Front Of Their House

Faridabad: In a heart-wrenching incident in Haryana's Faridabad, the in-laws allegedly murdered a woman and buried her body in the street in front of their house. The incident surfaced two months after it happened, and the body was recovered in the excavations done by the police using a JCB in the surroundings of the house of the accused as part of the investigation.

The in-laws of the deceased are absconding as of now, and the police are initiating action to arrest them.

The incident took place at Roshan Nagar under the Dalla police station area of ​​Faridabad. After killing the woman, the in-laws lodged a missing person report in the police station. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Tanu Singh Rajput. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. All the people from the in-laws' side have fled from the place.

Married two years ago: According to the police, Tanu Singh was married to Arun Singh, son of Bhoop Singh about 2 years ago. Tanu suddenly disappeared two months ago. The family contacted the in-laws several times, but they kept avoiding it saying that Tanu had gone somewhere and that they didn't know anything. When the matter seemed suspicious, Tanu's father Hakim Singh went to his daughter's in-laws, but by then, the in-laws had already filed a missing report for her.

Tanu's family stepped up their efforts to locate her while rumours spread in the locality about the nature of her disappearance. As suspicion deepened that Tanu might have been murdered and that her body had been buried near the house, the police reached the spot and began excavation with a JCB machine in the area. During the digging, the body was found about 5 feet below, which was identified as Tanu Singh.

Family alleges harassment: The family of the deceased alleged that the in-laws constantly harassed Tanu for dowry. Whenever the family sent some money to Tanu's account, the in-laws forcibly withdrew it. Tanu often mentioned on the phone that she was being forcibly fed non-veg, money was being demanded and that she was being beaten up.

Anil, who lives in the neighbourhood, said that Bhoop Singh does tailoring work, and he has set up a small factory near his house. It has been 2 months since Bhoop Singh dug a pit in front of his house for water drainage, he said. A day before that, he said that his daughter-in-law was nowhere to be found, Anil said. About the pit, Bhoop Singh said that their house got flooded, which was why the pit had been dug and that it would be filled. After this, the next day morning, the pit was filled by doing masonry over it, he said.

Dalla police station in-charge Satya Prakash said that the police have taken the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered on the statement of the family of the deceased. A search is on and everyone will be arrested soon, he said.