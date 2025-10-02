ETV Bharat / bharat

Murder Charge Slapped On Zubeen Garg's Manager, Festival Organiser: Assam Police

Special DGP of CID of the Assam Police Munna Prasad Gupta said that the investigation is going on, and he cannot share much detail.

File photo of Zubeen Garg (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : October 2, 2025 at 8:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
Guwahati: The Assam Police slapped murder charge on Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the death of the singer in Singapore, a senior officer said on Thursday. The two were arrested from Delhi on Wednesday.

Munna Prasad Gupta, the Special DGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police, told reporters that interrogation of the two arrested persons has been going on after a court here remanded them to a 14-day police custody.

"The investigation is going on, and I cannot share much detail. We have added Section 103 of the BNS in the FIR now," he said.

Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with the punishment for murder. It mandates that whoever commits murder shall be punished with death or imprisonment for life and a fine. The police on Wednesday said Sharma and Mahanta were booked under various sections of the BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence.

Mahanta is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who is presently the Chief Information Commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission. His elder brother is Nani Gopal Mahanta, who was the education advisor to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma before he became the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University.

