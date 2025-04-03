Murder Accused On Bail Shot Dead In Meerut

Meerut: A murder accused on bail was shot dead on Wednesday night in his village of Kishanpur under Hastinapur of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, leading to sensation in the area. Police had to deploy additional force as a precautionary measure.

The deceased, Paramjit Singh, went to jail on the charge of killing Tirath Singh, a co-villager, over an election-related rivalry. He was recently out on bail. Some bikeborne men armed with pistols shot at him while he was having fritters with his friend, Gurmukh Singh, at a foodstall in the Latifpur village at night, leading to his instantaneous death. Gurmukh also sustained bullet injuries and was admitted to Meerut Medical College and Hospital.

The police have detained some people in connection with the matter for questioning.

On January 6, 2024, Tirath, son of Prabhu Singh, was shot dead in the gurudwara, for which Paramjit Singh and Amar Singh were arrested by the police and sent to jail.

"Paramjit alias Gulla, who was shot dead on Wednesday night, had come out of jail in October 2024 after being granted bail in a murder case. He came to his village several days ago. Paramjit was attacked when he was eating pakodas with his friend Gurmukh on the main road of Latifpur village when some attackers, some on bikes and the rest on foot, suddenly turned up and fired at Paramjit. An investigation is underway into the matter," SP (Rural) Rakesh Kumar said.

Sajjan Singh and Dildar Singh contested in the panchayat election of Latifpur. Dildar won the election with Tirath's support. Tirath was murdered following this. Six people, including former panchayat pradhan Sajjan, were named in the FIR. Paramjit was also on the list.

"Tirath's father, Prabhu, came to the police station late on Wednesday night and accused Paramjit of attacking him. He said that he was injured in that attack. He has been admitted to the hospital," Kumar said.

Payal Kaur, wife of Paramjit, informed the police that her husband was murdered by the village sarpanch Gore alias Dildar. "Ever since my husband came out on bail, he has been receiving threats. Tirath's brother-in-law Dildar had threatened to take revenge for the murder. Now he has murdered my husband," Payal said.