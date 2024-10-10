Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi’s Son-in-law, Murasoli Selvam Passes Away at 84

Chennai: Murasoli Selvam (84), the managing editor of the Murasoli newspaper and son-in-law of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi, passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Bengaluru. He was undergoing treatment for health issues before his demise this morning.
Murasoli Selvam, husband of MK Selvi, who is the daughter of Karunanidhi and younger sister of current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was a significant figure in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. He was also the half-brother of late Union Minister Murasoli Maran, a close confidant of Karunanidhi.
Selvam was known for his role as managing editor of the Murasoli daily, founded by Karunanidhi to propagate DMK's policies to the public. In a statement CM Stalin expressed grief, stating, "I have lost the last shoulder to lean on after the death of the artist."
Stalin mentioned that the satirical and humorous essays he wrote in Murasoli under the name of 'Spider' have the power to infuse the young generation with policy.
"Murasoli Selvam has been my elder brother and mentor since my childhood, advising me on party work and standing shoulder to shoulder with solutions in times of crisis," he said.
Several political leaders including PMK founder A Ramadoss, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, and MDMK General Secretary Vaiko have expressed their condolences on the demise of Murasoli Selvam.
Sources said that Selvam's body will be cremated on Friday at 12 noon at the Besant Nagar graveyard.
Read More