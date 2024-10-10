ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi’s Son-In-Law, Murasoli Selvam Passes Away at 84

Chennai: Murasoli Selvam (84), the managing editor of the Murasoli newspaper and son-in-law of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi, passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Bengaluru. He was undergoing treatment for health issues before his demise this morning.

Murasoli Selvam, husband of MK Selvi, who is the daughter of Karunanidhi and younger sister of current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was a significant figure in the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. He was also the half-brother of late Union Minister Murasoli Maran, a close confidant of Karunanidhi.

Selvam was known for his role as managing editor of the Murasoli daily, founded by Karunanidhi to propagate DMK's policies to the public. In a statement CM Stalin expressed grief, stating, "I have lost the last shoulder to lean on after the death of the artist."

Stalin mentioned that the satirical and humorous essays he wrote in Murasoli under the name of 'Spider' have the power to infuse the young generation with policy.