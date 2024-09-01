Munneru Stream Overflow Submerges Many Colonies in Telangana's Khammam District

Khammam: Heavy rains have caused severe flooding in the joint Khammam district, submerging many areas and creating dangerous conditions. The Munneru stream has overflowed, worsening the situation in Khammam city and severely impacting local neighbourhoods like Rajiv Grihakalpa Colony.

In Rajiv Grihakalpa Colony, a family, including a woman, an elderly woman, and children, are trapped in their apartment, calling out for rescue. Similarly, residents of Venkateswara Nagar have been forced to climb onto their rooftops to await assistance as floodwaters encircle their homes. The Ganeshnagar and Danawaigudem areas have also been heavily impacted, with many houses completely submerged.

A bus travelling from Vijayawada to Madhira lost control near Madhira town, but Sub-Inspector Venkatesh and his team managed to rescue the passengers using ropes. In another instance of community heroism, villagers saved an individual from drowning in a stream near Narsimhapuram in the same mandal.

Industrial activity has been disrupted, with coal production halted across all mines in the Singareni region of Khammam and Bhadradri districts. Manuguru town is experiencing severe flooding, with about 10 colonies underwater due to continuous rainfall since Saturday. Residents have been evacuated from their submerged homes.

The Godavari River at Bhadrachalam is seeing a significant rise in water levels, now exceeding 32 feet, up from 23 feet on Saturday. In response, officials are releasing 48,000 cusecs of floodwater by lifting 25 gates at the Taaliperu reservoir in Charla mandal, which is situated upstream of the Godavari River.

