ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Munna Bhai Should Remain Inside…’: SC To Man Accused For Using Proxy In Uttar Pradesh CTET

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally told a counsel of an accused that "Munna Bhai andar rehna chahiye (Munna Bhai should remain inside). The accused had allegedly used a proxy person to appear for him in the CTET examination in Uttar Pradesh in December 2024, and moved the apex court after the high court refused to entertain his bail plea.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. Apparently referring to Bollywood’s hugely successful movie “Munna Bhai MBBS”, the bench orally observed, “Munna Bhai andar rehna chahiye (Munnabhai should remain inside)….". Actor Sanjay Dutt, in the 2003 movie, played the character of Munna Bhai who used another person to appear for him in the medical examination.

During the hearing, the counsel, representing the petitioner, submitted before the bench that three people were chargesheeted in the case and two of them have been granted bail. The counsel stressed that the purported "solver", who appeared as a proxy candidate for the petitioner, was also granted bail.

However, this contention could not convince the bench. “You are destroying the entire system of public examinations. There are a number of candidates who suffer because of such people….”, the bench told the counsel.

After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to Uttar Pradesh. The petitioner had moved the apex court challenging an order passed by the Allahabad High Court, which denied bail to the petitioner. The bench has scheduled the matter for hearing after four weeks.