ETV Bharat / bharat

Munir-Trump Lunch 'Huge Setback'; PM Must Take Nation Into Confidence On Talks With US Prez: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately chair an all-party meeting upon his return from his three-nation tour to brief leaders on what he has told US President Donald Trump in a telephonic conversation and take the nation into confidence.

The opposition party also termed as a "huge setback" Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's scheduled lunch with Trump, and said the PM should have conveyed India's displeasure on it to the US president during their telephonic conversation.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh asserted that if Indira Gandhi had been the prime minister, she would definitely have conveyed her displeasure to whoever the US President would have been.

Speaking with PTI, Ramesh also urged the government to form a "Pahalgam Review Committee" on the lines of the Kargil Review Committee that was set up three days after the Kargil War and was chaired by K Subrahmanyam, father of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He said the prime minister must rebut in Parliament Trump's claims of using trade as an instrument for mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Congress leader said the Modi government's diplomacy must depend less on optics and more on substance.

Ramesh's remarks came after Modi spoke with President Trump and set the record straight that India had paused strikes on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor following a request from Islamabad and not due to mediation or offer of a trade deal by the US.

In his 35-minute phone call with Trump on Tuesday, Modi briefed the US President on Operation Sindoor, launched by India against terror sites in Pakistan, and made it clear that it has never accepted any third-party mediation and will never accept it in the future, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

On Trump's scheduled lunch with Munir, Ramesh said, "This is a triple jhatka for Indian diplomacy. Today Field Marshal Munir, whose incendiary, inflammatory, provocative and unacceptable remarks formed the background to the Pahalgam terror attack, is set to have lunch with President Trump. The same military man who is not the head of government is being invited for a special one-on-one lunch with President Trump. This is a huge setback." "The second huge setback came when US General Michael Kurilla, the US Central Command Chief, had declared Pakistan to be a 'phenomenal partner' in counter terror operations. Same Pakistan that gave sanctuary to Osama Bin Laden who was killed in May 2, 2011 in Abbottabad. How does Pakistan become a phenomenal partner? Pakistan is a phenomenal perpetrator.To call a perpetrator partner is a setback for Indian diplomacy," Ramesh told PTI.

He said the third setback was President Trump 14 times claiming credit for pausing Operation Sindoor and having a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"He (Trump) says he used trade as an instrument, equating India and Pakistan. He said this 14 times and the PM has not said anything since May 10. So this is a triple setback," the Congress leader said.

On the Modi-Trump telephonic conversation, Ramesh said the PM is said to have told Trump that trade was not discussed in relation to Operation Sindoor and there is no room for mediation.

"Why doesn't he say this to the all-party meeting? That is why we have been demanding a special Parliament session so that the PM takes the nation into confidence and say all the things he has supposed to have told President Trump," Ramesh said.