Munir Likening Pakistan To Dumper Truck Confession Of Islamabad's Failure: Rajnath

New Delhi: Days after Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's nuclear threat against India and the description of his own country as a "dumper truck", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the remarks were a reflection of a "predatory" mentality and a confession of Islamabad's "failure".

Pakistan should not have any delusion in its mind after Operation Sindoor, Singh said, in an apparent reference to Munir's comments that the neighbouring country could use its nuclear weapons to take down India and "half the world" in the event of an existential threat in any future conflict with New Delhi.

The defence minister also said Munir likening his country to a "dumper truck" while describing India as a shining Mercedes was a reflection of Islamabad's "own failure".

Singh was speaking at the "Economic Times World Leaders' Forum". In an address to the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, Munir reportedly said, "India is shining like a Mercedes, coming on a highway like a Ferrari, but we are a dumper truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?" Singh said these remarks were a confession of Pakistan's failure.

"Recently, Pakistan's army chief, General Asim Munir, was heavily trolled both within Pakistan and across the world for his statement," he said.

"Everyone said that if two countries gained independence at the same time and one country, through hard work, sound policies and foresight, built an economy like a Ferrari, while the other is still in the state of a dumper, then it is their own failure," he said. The defence minister, without directly referring to Munir's nuclear threat, said Operation Sindoor has shown India's approach in dealing with security challenges.

"The Pakistani army chief, knowingly or unknowingly, has pointed towards a predatory mentality (kabilai aur looteri mansikta) that Pakistan has been a victim of since its inception," he said.

"I feel that we must break this delusion of the Pakistani army. Such a delusion should not have arisen in their minds in the first place following Operation Sindoor.

"But we must ensure that alongside India's prosperity, our culture, and our economic prosperity, our defence capabilities and the spirit to fight for our national honour remain equally strong," Singh said. The defence minister said India must ensure that the fighting spirit remains alive in the country's civilisation.

"India's thinking is oriented towards development and peace. For us, development in isolation is not enough. Rather, collective development is more important," he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10. In his address, Singh also urged foreign companies to invest in India's defence sector.

"I would like to appeal to all foreign companies and investors to come and invest in India's vibrant defence-manufacturing ecosystem. We will provide you with all the necessary clearances and offer hand-holding support. Our Make in India is not limited to India only. When you make in India, you will make for the world," he said.