Mundra Port Drug Haul Case: SC Rejects Bail Plea Of Delhi-Based Businessman

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed bail plea of a Delhi-based businessman held in the Rs 21,000 crore Mundra port drug haul case, which has been termed as the country’ biggest drug haul.
The order was pronounced by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench decided to grant liberty to accused Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar to move before the court after six months for bail.
The bench said that the allegation of terror financing against Talwar was premature. The apex court directed the special court to list the matter twice in a month for expeditious conclusion of trial in the case. The detailed order will be uploaded later in the day.
Opposing Talwar’s bail, the NIA had argued that it was a test case of sending narco consignment (heroin) to India, disguised as legal imports in the form of semi-processed talc stones (a raw material having a wide range of applications).
"The said semi-processed talc stones were heroin laden stones, which were imported to India in the name of newly opened proprietor firms and shell companies, which showed these heroin laden semi-processed talc stones as a business commodity," the NIA said in an affidavit.
The present case was pointed out to be "largest intercepted consignment of narco-substance" being brought to India through illicit means.
The NIA’s counsel had called Talwar a habitual offender who was previously booked in several cases of smuggling, and there were apprehensions, if he is granted bail, that the witnesses could either be influenced or killed.
On September 12, 2021, some containers arrived at Mundra Port from Afghanistan via Iran, filled with bags full of semi-processed talc stones.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence checked the containers on September 13, 2021 and some of the bags were found to contain heroin, eventually leading to the recovery of 2988. 21 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 21,000 crore.
Investigators later found that it was the sixth and last consignment which was intercepted. Several people, including Afghan nationals, were arrested in connection with the case.
The NIA alleged that the proceeds of this sale for all these consignments, was to be used for funding terror activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba.
