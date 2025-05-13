ETV Bharat / bharat

Mundra Port Drug Haul Case: SC Rejects Bail Plea Of Delhi-Based Businessman

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed bail plea of a Delhi-based businessman held in the Rs 21,000 crore Mundra port drug haul case, which has been termed as the country’ biggest drug haul.

The order was pronounced by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench decided to grant liberty to accused Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar to move before the court after six months for bail.

The bench said that the allegation of terror financing against Talwar was premature. The apex court directed the special court to list the matter twice in a month for expeditious conclusion of trial in the case. The detailed order will be uploaded later in the day.

Opposing Talwar’s bail, the NIA had argued that it was a test case of sending narco consignment (heroin) to India, disguised as legal imports in the form of semi-processed talc stones (a raw material having a wide range of applications).

"The said semi-processed talc stones were heroin laden stones, which were imported to India in the name of newly opened proprietor firms and shell companies, which showed these heroin laden semi-processed talc stones as a business commodity," the NIA said in an affidavit.

The present case was pointed out to be "largest intercepted consignment of narco-substance" being brought to India through illicit means.