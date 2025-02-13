ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai's Century-Old Musical Shop Moves To New Address

Mumbai: The 'Haribhau Vishwanath Musical', which stepped onto the centenary with a legacy in classical music, will soon move to a new address in the Prabhadevi area from Dadar. The decision has taken musicians and music aficionados alike.

Started by Haribhau Vishwanath in 1925 from a shop with a paper shed in the area west of Dadar Central Railway Station, the shop churned out legends in the music industry.

Regarding the decision to change location, Dinesh Divane, the proprietor said, "Haribhau Vishwanath is a musical instrument shop. Who would want to change a hundred-year-old shop in a prime location like Dadar? We must have been helpless, right? Although the location is prime, there are crowds of hawkers, the noise of vehicles and no space for walking. Where will the customers park their cars? This is a big question. The most important issue is that when a person visits our shop to either buy a musical instrument or try it out, he can't hear the sound of the instrument properly due to noise. How will the shop continue amid such hustle and bustle? Therefore, we are compelled to relocate to Prabhadevi."

The shop has been an identity of Dadar and legends like Bhimsen Joshi, Lata Mangeshkar, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Shankar Mahadevan and Avadhoot Gupte frequented it. "Haribhau Vishwanath's shop has a very important place in my musical journey," Mangeshkar said.