Mumbai Woman Arrested For Trafficking Youths To Cybercrime Gangs In Cambodia

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested Priyanka Sivakumar Sidhu, a 30-year-old from Mumbai, for her involvement in trafficking young men to Cambodia under the guise of job placement. The arrest, announced by TGCSB Director Shikha Goyal on Friday, sheds light on a disturbing scheme linking job offers to cybercrime activities.
Priyanka Sivakumar Sidhu, based in Chembur, Mumbai, operated an unlicensed recruitment agency. She advertised jobs abroad, claiming to arrange visit visas that would be converted into work visas upon arrival. This misleading promise led young men to believe they were securing legitimate employment opportunities.
Priyanka’s agency forged a connection with one Narayana, who ran a similar fraudulent operation. Together, they introduced recruits to Jitender Shah alias Amer Khan, who was affiliated with a Chinese cybercrime syndicate under the company name Zhanjia.
After visiting Cambodia and meeting Jitender Shah, Priyanka began sending individuals to the country, including her sister’s son Akshay Vaidya and his friend Danish Khan. Upon arrival, they were coerced into participating in cybercrimes. Two Hyderabad residents, Vamsi Krishna and Saiprasad, have been sent to Cambodia after taking money from them and once they reached there, pressure was exerted on them to take part in criminal activities.
When Krishna and Saiprasad resisted their demands, they were subjected to severe mental and physical abuse. With great difficulty, they managed to return to India and reported the incident to the authorities.
The TGCSB launched a thorough investigation, leading to the identification and arrest of Priyanka Sivakumar Sidhu in Mumbai. She was subsequently shifted to Hyderabad and remanded in custody.
Director Shikha Goyal emphasised the gravity of the situation, highlighting the intricate link between fraudulent job placements and organised cybercrime. The TGCSB's intervention prevented further exploitation and provided crucial support to the victims.
Read more: Elderly Man Duped Of Rs. 13.26 Crore In Largest Cyber Fraud Case In Telangana; Three Arrested