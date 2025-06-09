After Passengers Fall To Death, Govt Decides To Install Automatic Doors In Mumbai Local Trains

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has decided to install automatic doors in local non-AC trains in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to ensure the safety and security of the passengers. The decision comes hours after five passengers were killed and several others injured when they fell off an overcrowded moving train in the metro city.
“Feasibility checks will be conducted to install automatic doors in existing old local trains in Mumbai,” Dilip Kumar, Railway Board Executive Director (I&P), said.
As per the railway, the major issue with automatic door closing in non-AC trains is suffocation because of reduced ventilation.
After detailed discussions, it was decided that new non-AC trains will be designed and manufactured, where the key issue of ventilation will be addressed using three design changes. First, the doors will have louvres. Second, coaches will have roof-mounted ventilation units to pump in fresh air, and third, the coaches will have vestibules so that passengers can move from one coach to another and balance out the crowd in a natural way, he said.
“The first train of this new design will be ready by November 2025. After necessary tests and certification, it will be put into service by January 2026.
This is in addition to the 238 AC trains being manufactured for Mumbai suburban services," the railway official informed.
Earlier in the day, the Central Railway office said, “In an unfortunate incident, around 8 passengers travelling by a suburban local train fell off between Diva and Mumbra stations at around 9:10 hours. The incident was first reported by the train manager of a Kasara–CSMT local train. Emergency response teams, including ambulances and railway medical staff, were immediately dispatched to the site, and the injured passengers were swiftly transported to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalva, and Civil Hospital, Thane, for prompt medical attention.”
As per the information received, four individuals have unfortunately lost their lives, while others are under treatment. All possible medical assistance was being provided to the injured.
“From a preliminary investigation, it was found out that the passengers were travelling on the footboard. Consequently, to avoid similar incidents in the future, all new locals inducted will be air-conditioned with automatic door closure systems. Also, a decision to retrofit all existing suburban trains is taken by the Railway Board,” the railway said in a statement.
A preliminary inquiry has been conducted to ascertain the reasons and circumstances that led to the tragic incident. Train operations across the section remain unaffected.
Read More