After Passengers Fall To Death, Govt Decides To Install Automatic Doors In Mumbai Local Trains

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has decided to install automatic doors in local non-AC trains in Mumbai, Maharashtra, to ensure the safety and security of the passengers. The decision comes hours after five passengers were killed and several others injured when they fell off an overcrowded moving train in the metro city.

“Feasibility checks will be conducted to install automatic doors in existing old local trains in Mumbai,” Dilip Kumar, Railway Board Executive Director (I&P), said.

As per the railway, the major issue with automatic door closing in non-AC trains is suffocation because of reduced ventilation.

After detailed discussions, it was decided that new non-AC trains will be designed and manufactured, where the key issue of ventilation will be addressed using three design changes. First, the doors will have louvres. Second, coaches will have roof-mounted ventilation units to pump in fresh air, and third, the coaches will have vestibules so that passengers can move from one coach to another and balance out the crowd in a natural way, he said.