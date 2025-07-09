ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana’s Judicial Custody Extended Till August 13

The order was issued by the Special Judge Chander Jit Singh after Rana was produced before it through video conferencing.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana till August 13.

The order was issued by the Special Judge Chander Jit Singh after Rana was produced before it through video conferencing after the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Rana on April 10 as soon as he landed at Delhi's Palam Air Force base following his extradition from the United States (US). On April 4, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Rana's petition against extradition. Later, a team of Indian agencies went to the US to bring him.

Later, the agency filed a supplementary charge sheet against Rana in connection with the case, which will likely be considered by the court on August 13.

A Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, Rana is an alleged close associate of Mumbai attack conspirator David Coleman Headley, alias Dawood Gilani. Headley's movement in India became easy at that time due to the alleged support of 64-year-old Rana, who is Headley’s childhood friend, and both studied at the same Sainik School.

On November 26, 2008, a group of terrorists carried out multiple coordinated attacks in various places in Mumbai, killing as many as 166 people.

