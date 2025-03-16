Mumbai Swelters At 36°C, IMD Forecasts Warm Days Ahead

Mumbai: As Mumbai continues to swelter, the Indian Meteorological Departement (IMD) has forecast sunny weather for Sunday and Monday with a maximum temperature of around 36°C. The student spurt in mercury has made it difficult for Mumbaikars to avail of public transport.

The weather department has predicted the maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 36°C and 23°C, respectively. It said a slight drop is expected on Monday, with a maximum temperature of about 35°C and a minimum of around 22°C.

According to IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded on Friday were above normal in some areas of the state. In the drought-prone Marathwada region, including the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the temperature touched 38.4°C on Saturday, 3.5°C higher than normal, the meteorological report stated. It recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6°C, which was 4°C above normal.

Solapur recorded the highest maximum temperature at 40.3°C, around 3°C above normal, and a minimum temperature of 25.1°C, around 3.6°C higher than usual.

In Mumbai, the maximum temperature recorded at the Colaba observatory was 33.3°C, while the minimum was 23.8°C. The maximum temperature was 1.7°C above normal, and the minimum was up by 1.1°C.

At the Santacruz observatory, the maximum temperature reached 35.1°C, which is 1.9°C above normal, while the minimum temperature was reported at 21.9°C, up by 1°C.

The unimaginable temperature in March has pushed people to an array of cold drinks. Sugarcane juice, lemonade, buttermilk, lassi, juice and other beverages are some of the drinks that top the list of preference.

"The temperature has increased significantly in Mumbai for the last few days, making everyone thirsty and dehydrated. Therefore, people come to us to drink sugarcane juice in the scorching heat. We have been running a sugarcane juice shop here for 40 years. We sell it from as little as RS 15 to Rs 40. Nowadays, we are serving to 400 customers a day. Due to the increase in footfalls, our business has also increased," said Mahendra Yadavi, a sugarcane juice seller.