Mumbai Sizzles, Delhi Breathes: Heatwave Grips Coast As Capital Gets Air Quality Boost

New Delhi: India is facing an unseasonal heatwave, with the temperature in Mumbai reaching a five-year high of 38.4°C on February 25, leading the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to declare a yellow heatwave warning for the city and its vicinity. In contrast, northern India, including Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, has been covered with fresh snowfall, giving a contrasting picture of weather in the country.

Mumbai’s Hottest February In Five Years

According to IMD, Mumbai’s temperature on February 25 was recorded at 38.4°C, a staggering 6.4 degrees above normal at the Santacruz Observatory. This marks the highest February temperature since 2020 when the city last hit this mark on February 28. The all-time record for February remains 39.6°C, observed on February 25, 1966.

Meteorological expert Dr. Naresh described the unexpected heat, saying, "There is always local variability. Normally, when March comes, temperatures begin to rise in Maharashtra and other southern parts such as South Odisha and South Gujarat. These regions feel heatwaves first. In April, Central India also gets hit, and in May, North and Central India fall under heatwave conditions."

The IMD has forecast no relief for Mumbai in the coming two days, with temperatures expected to hover around 37–38°C. Heatwave warning has also been issued for Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.



Why Is Mumbai Heating Up?

There are a number of meteorological reasons behind the growing temperature of Mumbai:

Delayed Sea Breeze: It is usually the case in Mumbai that its location on the coast ensures the arrival of a cooling sea breeze. This time, due to a delay in its arrival, there is over-heating.

It is usually the case in Mumbai that its location on the coast ensures the arrival of a cooling sea breeze. This time, due to a delay in its arrival, there is over-heating. Strong Easterly Winds: These Easterly winds are bringing dry, hot air from the interior, inhibiting the normal cooling effect.

These Easterly winds are bringing dry, hot air from the interior, inhibiting the normal cooling effect. Mid-Level Anticyclone: This type of weather does not allow air to rise, so heat remains near the ground.

Dr. Naresh explained that the wind pattern along the west coast of Mumbai is consistent. “Normally, when a sea breeze comes, it stops the excessive rise in temperature. But this year, with continuous easterly winds, Mumbai, Coastal Karnataka, and North Kerala are facing heatwave conditions," he explained.



Impact Of Heatwave

The intense heat brings various threats to public health and day-to-day life:

Health Hazards: High temperatures raise the risk of heatstroke, dehydration, and heat exhaustion.

High temperatures raise the risk of heatstroke, dehydration, and heat exhaustion. Agricultural Impact: Unseasonal heat can adversely impact agriculture, lowering yields and affecting food security.

Unseasonal heat can adversely impact agriculture, lowering yields and affecting food security. Enhanced Energy Demand: The over-heating has caused high electricity demand as inhabitants are more dependent on cooling systems, which put a strain on power supplies.

Manu Singh, an environmental specialist, emphasized the importance of prudence, saying, "While short-term steps such as staying hydrated and staying out of the sun during the hottest part of the day are important, we also need to address the long-term effects of increasing temperatures. Urban planning needs to include more greenery and heat-resistant infrastructure."



Weather Outlook For Other Regions

As Mumbai and surrounding areas grapple with the sweltering heat, much of North India, such as Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, are undergoing opposite weather trends.



Rising Temperatures Of Delhi And Looming Rainfall

On February 26, Delhi recorded its maximum temperature at 27.5°C, two notches higher than average. Nonetheless, a western disturbance will shower scattered light rainfall between February 26 and February 28, providing relief.

IMD forecasts that Delhi’s temperatures will gradually rise to 30°C by February 28 before cooling down due to the expected rainfall.

Dr. Naresh commented on the situation, stating, “We are expecting rainfall and thunderstorms in northern plains, including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, between February 26 and 28. This will help lower temperatures and improve air quality.”



Fresh Snowfall In Jammu And Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

While Mumbai saw record heat, Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir has just witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall. The Srinagar Meteorological Centre has predicted rain and snow for many places from February 26 to 28.

Dr. Naresh stated that an active western disturbance is affecting North West India from today because of which the department has given a warning for the Western Himalayan region for the next 4 days.

“In this, a 4-day warning has been given for Jammu and Kashmir for heavy rain and snowfall. There can be over 12 cm rainfall for 26-27. There is a warning for Himachal for 26-27-28 and also for Uttarakhand."



Enhancing Delhi-NCR Air Quality

The air quality of Delhi, which has been a long-standing issue, improved during the previous week. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on February 24 was 186 (moderate), leading the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to lift Stage 2 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This action was taken based on enhanced meteorological conditions supporting pollutant dispersion.

Environment expert Manu Singh stressed on perpetual watchfulness saying, "Though air quality has seen a rise, officials need to keep a watch on pollution levels carefully. Revival of bans cannot make anyone slacken."



Looking Ahead: Weather Forecast For India

Mumbai And Western India: Heatwave would continue for the next 48 hours before slightly coming down by February 29.

Heatwave would continue for the next 48 hours before slightly coming down by February 29. North India: Delhi and surrounding areas could see light showers until February 28, providing a relief from increasing temperatures for a short while.

Delhi and surrounding areas could see light showers until February 28, providing a relief from increasing temperatures for a short while. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh: Further snowfall in the next four days, mostly in the higher reaches.

Further snowfall in the next four days, mostly in the higher reaches. Gujarat & Central India: Gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 2–3°C in the next few days.

Gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 2–3°C in the next few days. Coastal Karnataka, Goa, and Konkan: Hot and humid weather could continue until February 28.