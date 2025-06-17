Mumbai Sees Light Rains After Monday Deluge Delhi Braces for Thunderstorms

New Delhi: Tuesday is likely to see light rain in Mumbai after a day of heavy showers that triggered severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and extensive traffic congestion. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had placed Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar under an 'Orange' alert, while the neighbouring Raigad district was under a 'Red' alert as monsoon rains returned in full force across western India.
The IMD reported that the city had received an average rainfall of 95 mm in 24 hours ending at 8 am Monday, leading the civic administration to enhance drainage activity as commuters still faced extreme disruptions throughout the city due to flooded roads and traffic jams. The IMD has predicted light showers for these and similar areas and an expected maximum temperature of 30°C and minimum temperature of 27°C for Tuesday.
The substantial rainfall in Mumbai marked the major revival of the monsoon since it had stopped for over two weeks. Weather officials reported that the rains had spread to parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.
Delhi Awaits Relief with Showers Forecast
While the west coast battles heavy monsoon downpours, the national capital is experiencing a temporary respite from its heatwave conditions. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C on Monday, 3.8°C below the seasonal average, bringing some relief after days of oppressive heat. However, the minimum temperature remained high at 29°C.
The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall for Delhi and surrounding NCR areas including Noida and Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph are expected. The department said Delhi will experience partly cloudy skies with temperatures between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum is likely to hover around 26°C.
Surface winds from the northeast are expected to blow at under 15 kmph in the morning hours. The overall outlook suggests that maximum temperatures in the capital will remain between 33°C and 39°C till June 22, offering prolonged respite from the recent heatwave.
Crucially, the IMD has noted that favourable conditions are developing for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into north India over the next two to three days, potentially bringing more widespread rains and a shift in the weather pattern.
Red Alert in Kerala
Meanwhile, in the southern state of Kerala, incessant monsoon rains have led to severe disruptions. The IMD has issued red alerts for five districts, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, warning of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours.
Northern Kerala is already facing flood-like conditions. Rivers have overflowed, inundating residential zones in districts like Kannur and Kasaragod. Residents have been evacuated, and relief camps have been set up in several locations. In Kakkad, a key arterial road was submerged, effectively cutting off access for vehicles.
“Children and elderly people were already shifted to relatives’ houses. We are now moving to a relief camp opened nearby,” a resident from Kannur told local reporters, highlighting the repeated flooding that has disrupted schooling, work, and daily life.
Nine other Kerala districts, including Ernakulam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram, are under 'Orange' alerts, signaling the likelihood of very heavy rainfall. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and follow emergency advisories as the IMD expects the heavy rains to continue at least until June 18.
Monsoon Forecast: Above-Average Rainfall, Flood Risks Ahead
According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the monsoon remains in its active phase and is likely to continue with high intensity. Aligning with IMD’s long-range forecast, June 2025 is expected to receive 110% of the normal rainfall, excluding pre-monsoon showers.
The IMD noted in its latest update that the southwest monsoon has advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.
With river levels already swelling and rain intensity picking up across multiple regions, experts warn of heightened flood risks in the coming days. State authorities across Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi-NCR have been asked to remain on high alert and activate their emergency response mechanisms.