Mumbai Sees Light Rains After Monday Deluge Delhi Braces for Thunderstorms

New Delhi: Tuesday is likely to see light rain in Mumbai after a day of heavy showers that triggered severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and extensive traffic congestion. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had placed Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar under an 'Orange' alert, while the neighbouring Raigad district was under a 'Red' alert as monsoon rains returned in full force across western India.

The IMD reported that the city had received an average rainfall of 95 mm in 24 hours ending at 8 am Monday, leading the civic administration to enhance drainage activity as commuters still faced extreme disruptions throughout the city due to flooded roads and traffic jams. The IMD has predicted light showers for these and similar areas and an expected maximum temperature of 30°C and minimum temperature of 27°C for Tuesday.

The substantial rainfall in Mumbai marked the major revival of the monsoon since it had stopped for over two weeks. Weather officials reported that the rains had spread to parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Delhi Awaits Relief with Showers Forecast

While the west coast battles heavy monsoon downpours, the national capital is experiencing a temporary respite from its heatwave conditions. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C on Monday, 3.8°C below the seasonal average, bringing some relief after days of oppressive heat. However, the minimum temperature remained high at 29°C.

The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall for Delhi and surrounding NCR areas including Noida and Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph are expected. The department said Delhi will experience partly cloudy skies with temperatures between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum is likely to hover around 26°C.

Surface winds from the northeast are expected to blow at under 15 kmph in the morning hours. The overall outlook suggests that maximum temperatures in the capital will remain between 33°C and 39°C till June 22, offering prolonged respite from the recent heatwave.

Crucially, the IMD has noted that favourable conditions are developing for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into north India over the next two to three days, potentially bringing more widespread rains and a shift in the weather pattern.

Red Alert in Kerala