Mumbai: Ratan Tata Critical, Shifted To ICU

Mumbai: Famous industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Sons Ratan Tata was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in South Mumbai after his health deteriorated, a source said on Wednesday.

Ratan Tata, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, was shifted to the ICU. His condition is critical, the source maintained.

Just two days ago, Ratan Tata had posted on X that he was fit. According to the Tata Group website, Ratan Tata was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 till his retirement on December 28, 2012.

Effective December 29, 2012, Tata has been conferred the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals.

He started his career with the Tata Steel division in 1962 and nine years later he was appointed as the director-in-charge of the National Radio & Electronics Company Limited. In 1977, he was moved to Empress Mills, a struggling textile mill within the Tata Group. The mill was shut down as his plan was rejected by other Tata executives. In 1991, JRD Tata stepped down as chairman of Tata Sons, naming him his successor.

He expanded the organisation and was instrumental in the conceptualisation and building of Tata Nano and Tata Indica cars. During Ratan Tata’s chairmanship of 21 years, revenues grew over 40 times, and profit over 50 times.

He is the Chairman of the Tata Trusts which are amongst India's oldest, non-sectarian philanthropic organizations that work in several areas of community development. He is the Chairman of the Council of Management of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and also serves on the board of trustees of Cornell University and the University of Southern California.