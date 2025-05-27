Sanjay Raut Slams Maharashtra Government After Mumbai Was Waterlogged After First Rains

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government after Mumbai was waterlogged following the first rains in the city.

"Those in power have done a scam worth Rs 1,500 crore with regard to Mumbai Metro. The BJP and the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have done a Rs 35,000 scam with regard to various works in Mumbai, and the money is being used to buy corporators," Raut said after India's financial capital came to a standstill on Monday following heavy rains.

"Mumbaikars suffered heavily after the first rains. The Metro work was incomplete, so what was the hurry in opening it? The Metro was inaugurated only to take credit. Thousands of crores of Rupees went down the drain. The Maharashtra government, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and Eknath Shinde are responsible for it. They have been in power for three and a half years, so why were the nullahs not cleaned?" Raut said.

Several areas in Mumbai were waterlogged on Monday (ETV Bharat)

After heavy rains lashed the megacity for two days, Mumbai has been experiencing mild showers since Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the megacity. Suburban trains, which are the lifeline of Mumbai, are running smoothly. On Monday, water had entered the Aqua line, and so for a brief time, the Acharya Atre Metro station was shut for operations. The IMD has also issued a red alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in coastal Konkan.

Meanwhile, Raut also slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the Pahalgam terror attack. He also referred to the remarks by US President Donald Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump had said that Putin has gone extremely crazy, and this is applicable to those who are in power in India, Raut said.