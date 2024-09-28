Mumbai Police Sounds High Alert After IB Intel Of Terror Attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra): After getting intel of a possible terror attack from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) the Mumbai Police has sounded a high alert in the city. Security has been beefed up at important places, especially places of worship where devotees flock in large numbers. Every visitor is being thoroughly frisked and questioned. Police said they are keeping a close vigil on some suspects.

A battery of police force was deployed in the crowded Crawford Market area on Friday, which the police termed as a mock drill, refusing further information on the matter.

"Keeping in view the upcoming festivals and the assembly elections, we are conducting mock drills in terms of law and order in Crawford Market and other important places in the city. We have also been instructed to take mock drills at various places in Mumbai and the DSPs are reviewing the current situation in their respective areas," the police said.

Security apparatus with advanced technology has been tightened in the railway stations and airports. Officials of the crime branch and police are working in unison for this task in sensitive areas. The police have also appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police immediately. As markets and religious places remain crowded during festivities, people have been asked to be extra cautious.

The Navratri festival starts in October with the performance of the Garba dance in every building in Gallogalli in Mumbai with gathering of a large crowd. But the recent intel has kept the security forces on their toes as the horror of the grisly 26/11 massacre still haunts the Mumbaikars.