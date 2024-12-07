ETV Bharat / bharat

'Life Threat To PM Modi': Mumbai Police Receive Message On WhatsApp

Mumbai Police on Saturday received a message threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 18 minutes ago

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Saturday received a message threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said.

The number from which the message was sent was traced to Ajmer in Rajasthan and a police team was sent there immediately to nab the suspect, said an official.

The WhatsApp message, received on the helpline of the traffic police in the early hours, mentioned two ISI agents and a plot to carry out a bomb blast to target Modi, the official said.

The investigators suspect that the sender is a mentally disturbed person or was under the influence of alcohol but further probe was on, the official added.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under the relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections. The helpline of the Mumbai traffic police has received hoax threat messages many times in the past.

Prime Minister Modi is in his third term in office after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power at the Centre. A former Gujarat Chief Minister and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi first became the Prime Minister in 2014. He became the Prime Minister for the third time in a row in 2024 after the BJP-led NDA retained power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections. (With inputs from PTI)

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI MUMBAI POLICE BNS MUMBAI TRAFFIC POLICE THREAT MESSAGE TO PM MODI

