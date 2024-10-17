ETV Bharat / bharat

Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Probing International Arms Trail, Issues Lookout Notice Against Shubham Lonkar

Mumbai: The police have issued a lookout notice against Shubham Lonkar, the brother of Pravin Lonkar, one of the accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, officials said on Thursday.

Pravin is accused of facilitating the recruitment of two of the three shooters, while Shubham provided logistical and financial assistance, including arms, to the gunmen who killed the 66-year-old politician.

Police said there were alleged links between Pravin and Shubham and the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Pravin was arrested on Sunday in Pune, and police sought his custody from the court for further interrogation, while Shubhum is still on the run.

Meanwhile, police said that pistols used in the murder of Siddique were ordered from Turkey and Australia and that Shubman helped to bring them.