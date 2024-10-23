ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Police Makes 11th Arrest In Baba Siddique Murder Case

A week after NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, the Mumbai police arrested the 11th number accused, identified as Amit Hisamsing Kumar, 29.

By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Wednesday nabbed one more accused in connection with NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case, taking the number of persons in custody so far to 11, officials said.

The accused, identified as Amit Hisamsing Kumar (29), was nabbed from Haryana after his role in the crime came to the fore during the interrogation of other accused.

Siddique was shot dead outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in the Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12. Investigators have not yet established the motive behind the murder. They are probing the crime from different angles, including contract killing, business rivalry or threats over a slum rehabilitation project in Mumbai.

Police have so far arrested ten persons, including two suspected shooters while the main shooter and two conspirators are on the run.

