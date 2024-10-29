Mumbai Police Arrest Man In Noida For Issuing Death Threat To Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, an official said on Tuesday. The man was held on Monday, he said.

"The accused initially sent a threatening message on MLA Zeeshan Siddique's helpline number and later made a voice call on it, in which he issued a death threat to Siddique and actor Salman Khan. This took place on Friday," an official of Nirmal Nagar police station here said.

A case in this connection was registered on Monday and with the help of technical evidence, the accused was nabbed from Noida. He is being brought to Mumbai for investigation, he added. The call was made at the Zeeshan's public relations office located in Bandra East, he said.

Zeeshan's father, Baba Siddique (66), a three-time MLA and former state minister, was shot dead outside his son's office in Bandra on October 12. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the NCP leader's killing, citing the politician's close ties with Salman as one of the reasons why he was killed.

The ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar has fielded Zeeshan from the Bandra East constituency in Mumbai in the next month's assembly elections. Zeeshan recently mentioned in an interview that after the death of his father, who was also a close friend of actor Salman Khan, the Bollywood actor was extremely worried about his well-being.