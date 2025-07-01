Mumbai Police Arrest Man From Bihar's Kaimur In Fake Passport Case

Kaimur: Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a person from the Kaimur district of Bihar on charges of making fake passports. The operation was conducted by a team of Gorai Police in collaboration with Bhabua Police in the wee hours on Monday.

The accused, identified as Som Prakash Gupta, is a resident of Kukuradh village under the Sonhan Police Station area of ​​​​Kaimur. Son of Munna Sah, Som Prakash runs a computer centre in Bhabua city. According to the police, he used to make fake passports from his shop, due to which a case was registered against him at the Gorai Police Station in Mumbai.

Suryakant Paul, ASI of Gorai Police Station, said, "Som Prakash Gupta's name came up during the investigation of the false passport case. He was arrested in Kukuradh village with the help of the Bhabua Police. A case was already registered against the accused at the Gorai Police Station. The cooperation of the local police was very important."

Police said the criminal antecedents of Som Prakash are also being investigated, and efforts are being made to find out if he was linked to other criminal activities. Currently, the accused has been taken to Mumbai for further investigation.

Bhabua's SDPO Shiv Shankar Kumar said, "A team from the Gorai Police Station reached Bihar's Kaimur on Monday to nab the accused, who used to make false passports based on fake documents. A case was registered against him in Mumbai. He has been taken to Mumbai."