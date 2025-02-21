ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-CEO Of New India Co-Op Bank Arrested In Rs 122 Crore Embezzlement Case

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested former chief executive officer (CEO) of the New India Co-Operative Bank Abhimanyu Bhoan in a Rs 122 crore embezzlement case, an official said on Friday.

This is the third arrest in the case.

The bank's general manager Hitesh Mehta is accused of misappropriating a total of Rs 122 crore in cash from the bank's safe over a period of time.