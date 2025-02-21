ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-CEO Of New India Co-Op Bank Arrested In Rs 122 Crore Embezzlement Case

The former CEO was arrested after his role in the New India Coop Bank embezzlement case became apparent during the interrogation.

Representational
Representational (File photo)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 9:28 PM IST

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested former chief executive officer (CEO) of the New India Co-Operative Bank Abhimanyu Bhoan in a Rs 122 crore embezzlement case, an official said on Friday.

This is the third arrest in the case.

The bank's general manager Hitesh Mehta is accused of misappropriating a total of Rs 122 crore in cash from the bank's safe over a period of time.

Bhoan had been called to record his statement on Thursday and Friday. After his role in the crime became apparent during the interrogation, he was placed under arrest late Friday night, said an EOW official.

The EOW had earlier arrested Hitesh Mehta and developer Dharmesh Paun in the case.

The alleged misappropriation of funds came to light following an inspection by the Reserve Bank of India.

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has arrested former chief executive officer (CEO) of the New India Co-Operative Bank Abhimanyu Bhoan in a Rs 122 crore embezzlement case, an official said on Friday.

This is the third arrest in the case.

The bank's general manager Hitesh Mehta is accused of misappropriating a total of Rs 122 crore in cash from the bank's safe over a period of time.

Bhoan had been called to record his statement on Thursday and Friday. After his role in the crime became apparent during the interrogation, he was placed under arrest late Friday night, said an EOW official.

The EOW had earlier arrested Hitesh Mehta and developer Dharmesh Paun in the case.

The alleged misappropriation of funds came to light following an inspection by the Reserve Bank of India.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COOP BANKMUMBAIARRESTEDMAHARASHTRANEW INDIA COOP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.