Mumbai: DRI Seizes Cocaine Worth Rs 62.6 Crore From Indian Woman Arriving From Qatar

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on International drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 6.25 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 62.6 crore at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The seizure was made from an Indian woman arriving from Doha, Qatar.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials laid a trap at the airport on Monday, and the woman was intercepted shortly after she landed. During a thorough inspection of her luggage, officials discovered six boxes of biscuits and three large boxes of chocolates. All nine boxes were found to contain cocaine concealed in 300 small capsules filled with white powder, officials said.

Officials said that using a field drug test kit, DRI officials confirmed the presence of cocaine in each of the capsules. The total weight of the narcotics seized amounted to 6.261 kilograms. The estimated international market value of the cocaine seized is around Rs 62.6 crore. The woman was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.