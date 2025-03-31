ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Cops Visit Kamra's Mahim 'Home'; Haven't Stayed There For 10 Years, Says Comedian

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday failed to appear before Khar police in connection with the case registered for his "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while a team went to his Mahim "home" to "check" his availability.

The comedian later took a jibe at the police, saying the visit was a waste of time and public resources as he had not been living there for the past 10 years.

Kamra was supposed to appear before Khar police during the day, an official said, adding it was the second time he was summoned.

"A Khar police team went to his house in Mahim, where his family stays, to check whether he would appear in connection with the case or not. Since he did not, further course of action will be decided soon," the official said.

In a post on X, Kamra said, "Going to an address where I haven't lived for the last 10 years is a waste of your time & public resources." The first notice seeking his appearance was issued last week, and the comedian's request for seven days' time was denied by police.