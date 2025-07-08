Mumbai Chartered Accountant, Blackmailed Into Paying Rs 3 Crore, Dies By Suicide

Mumbai: A 32-year-old chartered accountant living in Yashwant Nagar, Santacruz East, Mumbai, died by suicide by consuming poison, fed up with the honeytrap and blackmail that had been going on for the past few months. The chartered accountant was identified as Raj More, and he had left a three-page suicide note before resorting to the extreme step.

What is the case about?

According to the suicide note, Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi had been threatening to release some of Raj More's private videos for the last one and a half years and were blackmailing him. It is learnt that the duo had extorted around Rs 3 crore from Raj More.

Raj More had a large investment in the stock market and was working as a chartered accountant in a reputed company. Seeing this, Rahul lured Raj into the net through Saba Qureshi.

Raj falls victim to a honey trap

In the last 18 months, both Rahul and Saba have extorted crores of rupees from Raj More. Raj More had come in contact with Saba through the social media platform. After that, the two had physical relations at different places, and one day Rahul managed to make a video of Raj with a hidden camera. After that, Rahul, along with Saba Qureshi, started blackmailing Raj and demanding money. The two of them forced Raj to transfer a large amount from the company's account to their account. The two of them also forcibly acquired a car from Raj in their names.

Finally, Raj took the extreme step

This had been going on for about 18 months. Last week, Raj refused to pay the two. After this, on Saturday, Rahul and Saba came to Raj's house and abused and beat him up in front of his mother. His mother told the police that he was under immense mental stress all night after the incident. Also, it came to light that he took this extreme step in his room due to depression.

'Blackmailed me for months'

"I, Raj More, I am dying by suicide today. Rahul Parwani is responsible for my suicide. He has robbed me and blackmailed me for months. He forced me to withdraw my savings and also stole money from my company account. Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi are responsible for my death," Raj wrote in the suicide note.

Three-page suicide note

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police found a three-page suicide note from Raj's room. One of the pages was dedicated to his mother, where he apologised to her and asked her to take care of their family and herself. On the third page, Raj wrote a message to his colleagues in the company. In it, Raj says, "Deepa Lakhaniji, today I have no words to apologise, I have broken your trust. But trust me, this was the last time. I had no intention of breaking your trust. Whatever fraud I committed. I was the only one involved in it. No one knew anything about it. I did not alter the statement. Shweta and Jayaprakash had no idea what was happening. Please do not take any action against them."

Police arrest two

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has registered a case against Rahul and Saba at Vakola police station for extortion and abetment to suicide. Also, the police have arrested both Rahul and Saba in connection with the case.

