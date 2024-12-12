ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Bus Accident: Thieves Caught On Camera Stealing Gold Bangles From Dead Woman After Mishap

The victim, Kannis Ansari was wearing gold bangles which were removed from her body by two thieves.

In an incident that brings shame to humanity, thieves stole bangles from the hands of a woman who died in the tragic Kurla bus mishap. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media
Screengrab of the video (inset) of two persons removing Kannis Ansari's bangles at the mishap spot (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 57 seconds ago

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, thieves stole bangles from the body of the woman who died in the tragic bus mishap in Mumbai's Kurla area on December 9.

Kannis Ansari (55) who died in the BEST bus mishap, was wearing gold bangles. Moments after the mishap, two persons, one of them wearing a helmet, arrived at the spot, removed the bangles from Kannis' hands and left. The act was recorded on phones by a few people who had gathered at the spot for rescuing the victims.

At least seven persons died and 49 people were injured in the mishap that shook the nation's financial capital on December 9. A probe into the incident is underway. The CCTV footage of the BEST bus shows driver Sanjay More collecting two backpacks from the cabin and jumping out of a broken window after the accident. Four to five video clips with a duration of 50 seconds to over 1 minute went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The visuals show passengers panicking as the electric vehicle (EV) ran amok, hitting vehicles and pedestrians on Monday night on a busy street in suburban Kurla (West). Some passengers tried to tightly hold on to the poles and grab handles, while others rose from their seats to fathom what was happening on the streets as the bus moved forward.

After the bus swerved to a halt, several passengers jumped out of the shattered windows. The bus conductor got down from the rear side door. The out-of-control electric bus operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at around 9.30 pm on Monday on the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West).

