ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai-Bound IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat Message; Lands Safely

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 19, 2024, 6:24 AM IST

An IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat while airborne. The flight landed safely in Mumbai, where passengers disembarked and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay as per security protocol. Authorities are conducting thorough checks before returning the plane to the terminal.

Mumbai-Bound IndiGo Flight Receives Bomb Threat Message; Lands Safely
IndiGo aircraft (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai received a bomb threat message on Tuesday, but it landed safely here, an airport source said. The bomb threat message was received at the private airline's call centre in New Delhi, the source said without delving into specifics.

The flight landed safely at the Mumbai airport at 10.30 pm, he said. "IndiGo flight 6E 5149, operating from Chennai to Mumbai, had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay," the airline said in a statement.

All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft, IndiGo said. "We are working with security agencies and post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area," it added.

Earlier in the day, as many airports, including in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna and Jaipur, received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to scramble contingency measures and carry out anti-sabotage checks that lasted hours, and each of them was found to be a hoax, official sources said.

Security was beefed up as agencies swept the airport terminals after the emails were received around 12.40 pm from the ID exhumedyou888@gmail.com. The airports in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Coimbatore and Jabalpur were among those that received the hoax threats, as per the officials.

TAGGED:

MUMBAI BOUND INDIGO FLIGHT THREATINDIGO FLIGHT CHENNAI BOMB THREATMUMBAI BOUND INDIGO BOMB THREAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.