President Murmu, PM Modi Express Grief Over Mumbai Ferry Mishap

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences over the Mumbai ferry crash which killed at least thirteen people on Wednesday.
Taking to X, President Murmu wrote, "I am shocked and saddened to learn of the accident involving a passenger ferryboat and an Indian Navy craft boat near Mumbai Harbour."
"My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray for the swift success of the rescue and relief operations and a quick recovery of the survivors," she added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the incident.
Prime Minister Modi said that the boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. "Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Those affected are being assisted by the authorities," he added.
In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour. Injured personnel, including naval personnel & civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care."
“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Extensive search & rescue efforts are ongoing by the Indian Navy & Coast Guard, deploying multiple assets, to locate missing persons,” Singh added.
Thirteen persons died and 101 others were rescued after a Navy craft crashed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast. At about 4 pm, a Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with passenger ferry Neel Kamal off Karanja near Mumbai, the Navy said in a statement. The ferry was carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination.
“Search and Rescue efforts were immediately launched by the Navy in coordination with the Coast Guard and Marine Police. Four naval helicopters, 11 naval craft, one Coast Guard boat and three Marine Police boats were involved in the rescue efforts,” the Navy said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur that 101 persons have been rescued.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar in a post on X said, "A very unfortunate incident has taken place in the accident of the Neelkamal boat going to Elephanta. As soon as the information of this incident was received, necessary instructions have been given for immediate rescue work in coordination with the concerned authorities."
"The district administration has been assured of providing necessary assistance, and boats of the Navy, Coast Guard, Port Authority and Police teams have been dispatched for help. Fortunately, many citizens have been able to be safely evacuated. However, the rescue work is still ongoing. May all the agencies succeed in safely evacuating all the passengers, this is my prayer," said Pawar, who is an MLA from Baramati.
