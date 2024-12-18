ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu, PM Modi Express Grief Over Mumbai Ferry Mishap

Passengers being rescued after a ferry capsized off Mumbai coast when a Navy craft crashed into it, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. ( PTI )

Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu expressed condolences over the Mumbai ferry crash which killed at least thirteen people on Wednesday.

Taking to X, President Murmu wrote, "I am shocked and saddened to learn of the accident involving a passenger ferryboat and an Indian Navy craft boat near Mumbai Harbour."

"My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray for the swift success of the rescue and relief operations and a quick recovery of the survivors," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the incident.

Prime Minister Modi said that the boat mishap in Mumbai is saddening. "Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. Those affected are being assisted by the authorities," he added.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the collision between passenger ferry and Indian Navy craft in Mumbai Harbour. Injured personnel, including naval personnel & civilians from both vessels, are receiving urgent medical care."