Mumbai: BJP Complains to EC against Sanjay Raut for 'derogatory' comments on PM Modi

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut courted controversy yet again with his alleged comment that Prime Minister Modi is born in the region where Aurangzeb (Mughal Emperor) was born. BJP demanded that EC should order filing of an FIR against Sanjay Raut and also against Uddhav Thackeray in whose presence those comments were made during a meeting in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking against Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader Sanjay Raut for alleged derogatory comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sanjay Raut allegedly said that PM Narendra Modi was born where Aurangzeb was born, so we are targetted by Aurangzeb's mentality. He made this statement in the presence of Shiv Sena (Uddhav) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a meeting in Buldhana district. The BJP has submitted a CD of Sanjay Raut's speech to EC.

Sanjay Raut was said to have commented that while Maharashtra is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Aurangzeb was born in a region which is presently known as Gujarat, which is the home state of Prime Minister Modi. His comments triggered a massive political controversy in the midst of the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP said that Sanjay Raut's comments were in violation of section 123(4) of the Representation of the People Act 1951 and the Model Code of Conduct in force for the elections. The saffron party accused Sanjay Raut of creating hatred between two communities. It also complained against Uddhav Thackeray as those comments were made in his presence.

The BJP demanded that the Election Commission to order filing of an FIR and also it should direct Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray to apologize to the Prime Minister immediately.

