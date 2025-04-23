ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Attacks: NIA Opposes Tahawwur Rana Plea To Talk To Kin, Says May Share Crucial Info

Opposing Tahawwur Rana's plea to talk to his kin, the NIA said that he might share crucial information.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrests Tahawwur Hussain Rana (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday said jailed Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana might share crucial information if allowed to talk to his family members. The NIA, appearing before a special NIA court, made the submission to oppose Rana's plea for talking to family members, pointing out their concern over his well being.

The anti-terror agency also said the matter was at a crucial stage. The judge, which heard the matter in his chamber, heard the argument and reserved the order the order for April 24. Rana moved an application through his lawyer, claiming that it was his fundamental right to talk to his family.

The 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman was on April 10 sent to 18 day custody by a court. The NIA alleged as a part of the criminal conspiracy, accused David Coleman Headley, had discussed the entire operation with Rana before his visit to India.

Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets, the NIA told the court seeking his remand.

Headley also informed Rana about the involvement of Pakistani nationals Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman, who are also accused in the case, in the plot, it alleged.

Rana, a close associate of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks main conspirator David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, was brought to India after the US Supreme Court on April 4 dismissed his review plea against his extradition.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea. As many as 166 people were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault. (with PTI inputs)

