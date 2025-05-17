Mumbai Airport, Taj Hotel Get Bomb Threats On Email With Mention Of Afzal Guru

Mumbai: The iconic Taj Hotel and Mumbai International Airport received bomb threats on Saturday. An unknown email referenced the execution of terrorist Afzal Guru and warned of imminent bombings at both high-profile locations was received by the Airport Police Station. AN FIR has been registered against the sender under the relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

As a precaution, Mumbai Police have beefed up security around the Taj Hotel and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Bomb detection and disposal squads have been deployed, and search operations are underway. However, nothing untoward has been found.

"Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel received a bomb threat via email, citing the 'unjust' execution of terrorists Afzal Guru and Sevakku Shankar. The threat was sent to the Mumbai Airport Police’s official email ID. Security agencies have been put on high alert, and a full investigation is underway: Mumbai Police," news agency IANS shared on X.

According to police, the threat referenced the execution of terrorist Afzal Guru and warned of imminent bombings at both high-profile locations. According to officials, the email claimed that the bombing would be carried out in retaliation for what it called the "injustice" of Guru's hanging, and also mentioned S Shankar, another executed convict.

This is not the first time the Mumbai Airport has been targeted by such threats. However, the reference to Afzal Guru and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, which came under siege during the 26/11 terror attacks, has raised particular concern among authorities. The email's contents have brought back haunting memories of the 2008 terror siege, when armed militants targeted several landmarks, including the Taj hotels.

On May 9, a bomb threat was sent to Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, causing a security alarm. The threat, received via email at around 9 am, claimed that a bomb had been planted on the hospital premises. The email also instructed that patients should be evacuated immediately. However, later it turned out to be a hoax.

Afzal Guru, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, was convicted for his role in the December 13, 2001, Parliament attack. He was accused of aiding the terrorists by providing logistical support and was executed in 2013. His hanging has been a subject of political and public debate, with opinions divided over the fairness of his trial and execution. While Mumbai Police have received several such threats in the past, many of which turned out to be hoaxes, authorities are treating this incident with utmost seriousness because of the importance of these two places.