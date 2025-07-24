ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Airport Named Among Top 10 In The World; 3rd Time In A Row

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has been recognised among the top 10 airports in the world in Travel + Leisure’s 2025 World’s Best Awards survey.

With an impressive reader score of 84.23, the bustling airport has been ranked ninth among the world's top 10 airports in the 'Readers' 10 Favourite International Airports of 2025' category for the third consecutive year, making it the only airport in the country to achieve the recognition.

Istanbul Airport in Turkey retained its top position with a reader score of 98.57, followed by Singapore's Changi Airport and Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

According to the Mumbai airport administration, the CSMIA has been recognised for its continuous commitment to creating a well-equipped, technology-enabled and sustainability-driven aviation ecosystem for the future. The airport was praised for its world-class hospitality, best-in-class amenities, diverse retail and F&B offerings and vibrant atmosphere.