Mumbai Airport Named Among Top 10 In The World; 3rd Time In A Row

Istanbul Airport in Turkey topped the list, followed by Singapore's Changi Airport and Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

Mumbai Airport Named Among Top 10 Airports In The World; 3rd Time In A Row
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai (File/ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 24, 2025 at 7:27 AM IST

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has been recognised among the top 10 airports in the world in Travel + Leisure’s 2025 World’s Best Awards survey.

With an impressive reader score of 84.23, the bustling airport has been ranked ninth among the world's top 10 airports in the 'Readers' 10 Favourite International Airports of 2025' category for the third consecutive year, making it the only airport in the country to achieve the recognition.

Istanbul Airport in Turkey retained its top position with a reader score of 98.57, followed by Singapore's Changi Airport and Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

According to the Mumbai airport administration, the CSMIA has been recognised for its continuous commitment to creating a well-equipped, technology-enabled and sustainability-driven aviation ecosystem for the future. The airport was praised for its world-class hospitality, best-in-class amenities, diverse retail and F&B offerings and vibrant atmosphere.

The airport management added that the accolade reflects CSMIA’s consistent efforts to meet global standards and comprehensively meet the expectations of passengers. Spread over 1,900 acres, Mumbai currently holds the distinction of being the world's busiest single-runway airport and India's second busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic.

Featuring a unique cross-runway configuration, CSMIA manages close to 1,000 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) daily. According to the official website, Mumbai Airport provides direct connectivity to approximately 54 international destinations and 67 domestic destinations, with services offered by around 51 international airlines and 7 domestic airlines.

The airport handled around 55.12 million passengers in the financial year 2024-25, according to the airport authority.

