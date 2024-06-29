Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor To Be Fitted With Advanced Crash Avoidance System

New Delhi: In a bid to provide safe travelling to the passengers and avoid collision of rails, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor will be fitted with the most advanced crash avoidance system, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRC) officials said.
According to the NHSRC, Japanese Shinkansen technology is known for its impressive safety records in more than 55 years of operations. “The same technology will be used on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor to avoid crashes through Digital Communication and Control (DS-ATC).
The system will be fitted with the most advanced crash avoidance technology, automatic brake application in case of overspeeding,” NHSRC officials said.
As per the NHSRC officials, to achieve a safe and efficient high-speed rail network, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project is incorporating Japanese Shinkansen technology in two key ways: First- the train itself will be based on the E5 series Shinkansen, inheriting its high-speeds, aerodynamic noise reduction and advanced safety systems. Second- Japan is transferring expertise in building and maintaining the infrastructure, sharing successful Shinkansen construction methods and operational know-how.