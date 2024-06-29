ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor To Be Fitted With Advanced Crash Avoidance System

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

Japanese Shinkansen technology will be used on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor to avoid crashes through Digital Communication & Control (DS-ATC). The system will be fitted with the most advanced crash avoidance technology and automatic brake application in case of overspeeding.

In a bid to provide safe travelling to the passengers and avoid collision of rails, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor will be fitted with the most advanced crash avoidance system, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRC) officials said.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: In a bid to provide safe travelling to the passengers and avoid collision of rails, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor will be fitted with the most advanced crash avoidance system, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRC) officials said.

According to the NHSRC, Japanese Shinkansen technology is known for its impressive safety records in more than 55 years of operations. “The same technology will be used on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor to avoid crashes through Digital Communication and Control (DS-ATC).

The system will be fitted with the most advanced crash avoidance technology, automatic brake application in case of overspeeding,” NHSRC officials said.

As per the NHSRC officials, to achieve a safe and efficient high-speed rail network, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project is incorporating Japanese Shinkansen technology in two key ways: First- the train itself will be based on the E5 series Shinkansen, inheriting its high-speeds, aerodynamic noise reduction and advanced safety systems. Second- Japan is transferring expertise in building and maintaining the infrastructure, sharing successful Shinkansen construction methods and operational know-how.

“Special attention is being given to safety and the Shinkansen system, which has been in existence since 1969, is known for its safety across the world. The implementation of this system in India is creating a knowledge base about the system,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, said earlier this year.

It is targeted that the trial run of the first section of the High-Speed Rail corridor between Surat and Bilimora will begin in July/August of 2026. Subsequently, one after other sections will open, Vaishnaw said earlier.

As per NHSRC, high-speed trains will operate at a speed of 320 kilometres/hour covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations. There will be 35 trains per day/in one direction, with a frequency of 20 minutes in peak hours and 30 minutes in non-peak hours.

Read more: High-Speed Rail Corridor To Be Fitted With Anemometer Devices

New Delhi: In a bid to provide safe travelling to the passengers and avoid collision of rails, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor will be fitted with the most advanced crash avoidance system, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRC) officials said.

According to the NHSRC, Japanese Shinkansen technology is known for its impressive safety records in more than 55 years of operations. “The same technology will be used on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor to avoid crashes through Digital Communication and Control (DS-ATC).

The system will be fitted with the most advanced crash avoidance technology, automatic brake application in case of overspeeding,” NHSRC officials said.

As per the NHSRC officials, to achieve a safe and efficient high-speed rail network, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project is incorporating Japanese Shinkansen technology in two key ways: First- the train itself will be based on the E5 series Shinkansen, inheriting its high-speeds, aerodynamic noise reduction and advanced safety systems. Second- Japan is transferring expertise in building and maintaining the infrastructure, sharing successful Shinkansen construction methods and operational know-how.

“Special attention is being given to safety and the Shinkansen system, which has been in existence since 1969, is known for its safety across the world. The implementation of this system in India is creating a knowledge base about the system,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, said earlier this year.

It is targeted that the trial run of the first section of the High-Speed Rail corridor between Surat and Bilimora will begin in July/August of 2026. Subsequently, one after other sections will open, Vaishnaw said earlier.

As per NHSRC, high-speed trains will operate at a speed of 320 kilometres/hour covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations. There will be 35 trains per day/in one direction, with a frequency of 20 minutes in peak hours and 30 minutes in non-peak hours.

Read more: High-Speed Rail Corridor To Be Fitted With Anemometer Devices

TAGGED:

JAPANESE SHINKANSEN TECHNOLOGYMUMBAI AHMEDABADHIGH SPEED RAIL CORRIDORADVANCED CRASH AVOIDANCE SYSTEM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.