Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project One Step Closer To Transform Travel In Maharashtra

File photo of Indian engineers and work leaders being given hands-on training related to Slab Track and Cement Asphalt Mortar (CAM) installation for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Surat ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is one step closer to transforming travel in Maharashtra, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) officials said on Friday.

According to the NHSRCL officials, overcoming complex engineering challenges and navigating through densely populated areas and protected wildlife sanctuaries, once this project completes, it will significantly reduce travel time and boost regional connectivity which will be a new era of transportation for the country.

"The construction progress includes the nearing completion of geotechnical investigations, the commencement of work on mountain tunnels, and the completion of open foundations about 11 km for pier work. Foundation work has also been begun at Boisar and Virar stations," it said.

The construction of the 135 km long mostly elevated section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor in Maharashtra is a challenging section in this high-speed rail project. This section, between Shilphata and Zaroli village near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border, will navigate through 95 villages and towns in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, covering Thane and Palghar districts, the NHSRCL informed.

Viaducts and Bridges: Out of the 135 km, 124 km will consist of viaducts and bridges, including 11 steel bridges.