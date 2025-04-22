Mumbai Actress Case: Former AP Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu Arrested In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former AP Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu was arrested by the CID of Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad in connection with the harassment case filed by Mumbai actress Kadambari Jethwani.
Anjaneyulu served as the intelligence chief during the YSRCP regime. He was alleged to be a close associate of former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. PSR Anjaneyulu is currently under suspension. He is being shifted to AP from Hyderabad. The CID has been conducting a thorough probe into the Mumbai actress molestation case.
PSR Anjaneyulu is the second accused in the Mumbai Actress complaint case. Three IPS officers, PSR Anjaneyulu, former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni have already been suspended in connection with the case. PSR Anjaneyulu allegedly acted unilaterally in the 'illegal' case filed against the Mumbai actress. Former Vijayawada ACP Hanumanthu Rao was also an accused in the case.
PSR Anjaneyulu was accused of interfering in the case as soon as an YSRCP leader filed a complaint against the Mumbai actress. The accused IPS officer allegedly supervised the case which eventually led to the arrest of the Mumbai actress and her harassment while in custody.
Earlier, during a hearing, the Andhra Pradesh High Court questioned the AP Criminal Investigation Department (CID) why the accused IPS officer was not arrested despite his alleged involvement in the Jethwani harassment case.