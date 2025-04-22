ETV Bharat / bharat

Mumbai Actress Case: Former AP Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu Arrested In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former AP Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu was arrested by the CID of Andhra Pradesh in Hyderabad in connection with the harassment case filed by Mumbai actress Kadambari Jethwani.

Anjaneyulu served as the intelligence chief during the YSRCP regime. He was alleged to be a close associate of former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. PSR Anjaneyulu is currently under suspension. He is being shifted to AP from Hyderabad. The CID has been conducting a thorough probe into the Mumbai actress molestation case.

PSR Anjaneyulu is the second accused in the Mumbai Actress complaint case. Three IPS officers, PSR Anjaneyulu, former Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni have already been suspended in connection with the case. PSR Anjaneyulu allegedly acted unilaterally in the 'illegal' case filed against the Mumbai actress. Former Vijayawada ACP Hanumanthu Rao was also an accused in the case.