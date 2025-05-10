Multiple Loud Blasts Rang Air; Panic Buying Of Essentials In Kashmir

Srinagar: Multiple loud blasts alongside intense shelling along Line of Control in Kashmir spurred fear and panic among residents on Saturday, with many villagers seeking evacuation to safe locations.
This comes hours after several loud explosions were reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours, with debris of a projectile-like object retrieved from Dal Lake, a major tourist attraction in Srinagar.
The debris have been sent for forensic analysis, an official said. This is the second debris of the explosive substance that was retrieved by the law enforcement agencies since morning in the Valley.
Early this morning, one object landed in a residential house in Srinagar's Lasjan area, causing panic and prompting people to flee for safety. Though there was no damage or loss of life. "We heard a loud blast and found some debris here. The police came and retrieved it," said an eyewitness at the site.
Many residents in Srinagar and elsewhere said they heard loud bangs in the afternoon, prompting them to stay indoors. Since morning, there has been a huge presence of people on roads and markets with people stocking essentials, fearing an escalation between India and Pakistan.
"We are witnessing huge demand for cereals and other essentials like milk powder," said a prominent grocery store owner with a long queue of people waiting for their turn outside the shop in Srinagar. "People are worried and expect this might continue for a long time. We have no time to take a break."
The Gurez Valley, which was calm despite a flare-up along the Line of Control, saw intense shelling by Pakistan. Villagers said they were rattled by the heavy explosions and took shelter in underground bunkers. But there was no loss or casualty reported.
Residents of Tarbal and Bagtore villages in Gurez urged the administration to ensure their safety and protection following intense cross-border shelling. Locals said that mortar shells landed close to civilian habitations, causing panic among the residents. While no casualties have been reported so far, the shelling has put both lives and property at serious risk.
"We spent the entire night in fear. The explosions were deafening, and some shells landed just a few hundred meters from my home," said a local resident of Kanzalwan. "We appeal to the administration to relocate us temporarily or provide adequate safety measures."
The affected villages lie in close proximity to the LoC and have often borne the brunt of cross-border hostilities. The renewed shelling has triggered concerns among residents, with many leaving their homes for safe locations on their own.
A resident of Gurez, who was running a hotel, said he shifted his family to Srinagar after clashes were reported in villages along the Line of Control. Many villagers confirmed too that they locked their homes and shifted to safe places.
Officials from the district administration said they are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security forces."We are assessing the damage and planning contingency measures to safeguard civilians. Relief camps may be established if needed," said an official.
In Kupwara, villagers said they remained holed up in bunkers as loud blasts caused damage to residential houses. The photos showed extensive damage to walls pockmarked by shells in villages.
An Army spokesperson said Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along India’s western borders. "In one such incident, today at approximately 5 am, multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units," the statement said.
It added that Pakistan’s attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is “unacceptable".