Multi-Party Delegation Meets EAM Jaishankar After Four-Nation Tour Exposing Pak's Support To Terrorism

The delegation led by BJP leader Baijayant Panda met S Jaishankar at his office after the key diplomatic tour and presented their report. ( PTI )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met members of a multi-party delegation and received feedback from them on how they exposed Pakistan in various countries over its support to terrorism.

The delegation led by BJP leader Baijayant Panda met Jaishankar at his office here after the key diplomatic tour and presented their report.

The delegation returned home Tuesday morning after visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria.

In these countries, the delegation members met foreign dignitaries and Indian diaspora during a series of meetings and exposed Pakistan's support to terrorism in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

"It was a very good meeting, and we gave External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar our feedback. All members of the delegation provided their inputs and shared their views with him," said delegation member Harsh V Shringla, a former foreign secretary.

Asked what the minister told them, he said, "He (Jaishankar) told us that our objectives were fulfilled and congratulated the delegation and its leader."

Panda told reporters that their visit abroad was successful where they could explain India's "new normal" against Pakistan over terrorism.