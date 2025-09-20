ETV Bharat / bharat

Multi-Crore Visa Scam: Gujarat's Father-Son Duo Held For Duping Job-Seekers By Promising Overseas Work Permit

Sabarkantha: Police here have arrested a father-son duo from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees under the pretext of providing work permit visas.

The accused Sikandar Lodha and his son Saman Lodha, hailing from Himmatnagar in Gujarat, allegedly cheated people from several states of crores of rupees by promising overseas work permits.

The matter came to the fore after a complaint was lodged at Himmatnagar Rural Police Station against the duo. Victims alleged that Sikander and Saman lured them with social media advertisements offering jobs abroad, and collected huge amount of money along with their passports, but later shut down their offices and switched off their phones.

After months of wait when visas did not arrive, victims realised they have been deceived and rushed to police station to lodge complaint. Based on this, police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Himmatnagar DSP AK Patel. Following a thorough investigation and manhunt, the SIT arrested the father-son duo from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, they had cheated people not only from Gujarat but also from Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, collecting lakhs in advance from each of the job-seekers after promising them lucrative offers.