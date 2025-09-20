Multi-Crore Visa Scam: Gujarat's Father-Son Duo Held For Duping Job-Seekers By Promising Overseas Work Permit
A father-son duo in Himmatnagar allegedly duped job-seekers across states of crores with fake work permit visas. Investigation has been intensified to bust entire network.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST
Sabarkantha: Police here have arrested a father-son duo from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for allegedly duping people of crores of rupees under the pretext of providing work permit visas.
The accused Sikandar Lodha and his son Saman Lodha, hailing from Himmatnagar in Gujarat, allegedly cheated people from several states of crores of rupees by promising overseas work permits.
The matter came to the fore after a complaint was lodged at Himmatnagar Rural Police Station against the duo. Victims alleged that Sikander and Saman lured them with social media advertisements offering jobs abroad, and collected huge amount of money along with their passports, but later shut down their offices and switched off their phones.
After months of wait when visas did not arrive, victims realised they have been deceived and rushed to police station to lodge complaint. Based on this, police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Himmatnagar DSP AK Patel. Following a thorough investigation and manhunt, the SIT arrested the father-son duo from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.
According to police, they had cheated people not only from Gujarat but also from Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, collecting lakhs in advance from each of the job-seekers after promising them lucrative offers.
"Further investigation revealed that Sikandar Lodha's wife was also a director in a visa consultancy company associated with the racket. Legal action has been taken against her as well," informed DSP Patel.
The accused allegedly took hefty advances but never processed any visas. When victims tried to recover their money, the duo fled, forcing police to launch a manhunt.
"Both the accused were produced before the court and taken into remand for further interrogation. Detailed probe is underway to gather information about the full network. We have gathered sufficient evidence to prove the fraud. During the remand, more details of the network will come out, and it will become clear who else is involved," added the DSP.
Meanwhile, victims across states have demanded stringent action. The complaint mentioned that many of them sold their houses or borrowed heavily to arrange money for the promised visas.
According to DSP Patel, SIT has sufficient evidence, and more arrests are likely in the coming days.
Also Read
Rs 90 Lakh Annual Jolt: Trump Raises H1-B Visa Fee To $100,000; Move To Significantly Impact Indian Workers
'Reckless' H1-B Fee Will Have Negative Impact On IT Industry, Say US Lawmakers And Community