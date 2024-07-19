ETV Bharat / bharat

Multi-Agency Centre Poised To Undergo Revamp To Increase Its Reach: Amit Shah

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

As Jammu & Kashmir have been witnessing large-scale terror incidents, Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation at a high-level meeting, which was attended by top officials from the Intelligence Department and other security agencies in New Delhi.

Shocked over the back-to-back terror incident in Jammu & Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with various heads of security and law enforcement agencies to review the functioning of the Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) of the Intelligence Bureau, responsible for tackling security challenges in the country.
“In the face of new and emerging security challenges, we must always be one step ahead in our responses,” said Shah. Home Minister Shah during the meeting stresses constituting a team of young, technically proficient and passionate officers drawn from all agencies involved in national security to dismantle the terror ecosystem utilising Big Data and Al/ML-driven analytics and technological advancements.

Shah instructed top officials to adopt a whole-of-the-government approach towards national security. While reviewing the overall internal security situation in the country and the fight against terrorism, Shah impressed upon all the participants to increase engagement in the Multi-Agency Centre and make it into a cohesive platform that brings together all the law enforcement agencies, anti-drug agencies, cyber security and intelligence agencies, for decisive and prompt action.

“There is a need for greater synergy between all the agencies to dismantle the terror networks and their supporting ecosystem, to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country,” he said. He emphasised that MAC must continue to work 24X7 as a platform for pro-active and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence, amongst various stakeholders, including last-mile responders.

Exhorting all the stakeholders to bolster efforts through prompt responses and aggressive follow-up of shared inputs, Shah said that the MAC framework is poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and effectiveness.

